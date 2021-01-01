7pc Timothy Set Storage Shelf 3X3 with Folding Fabric Baskets Black - Winsome

Make an elegant update to your storage ensemble with this Timothy Seven-Piece Storage Shelf Set from Winsome. Featuring a black three-by-three nine-compartment storage shelf - plus six chocolate-brown fabric baskets - this storage shelf set is a great option for storing anything from books to tableware. The black hardwood design brings a refined touch to your existing decor, and the fabric baskets help you stay organized and can easily be folded to save space. Add this storage shelf to your living room or home office to bring a functional accent to your space.