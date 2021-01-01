7pc Harrington Faux Marble Table Top w/Open Bottom Shelf Dining Table Set Dark Walnut - HOMES: Inside + Out

Dine in style with the Homes: Inside + Out Harrington 7 Piece Dining Set in Dark Cherry. The luxurious, faux marble top and dark cherry finish adds a rich touch that will make you take a second glance. Two open shelves in the pedestal base not only add function, but visual appeal. Parson style chairs complete the look with their sleek espresso faux leather and stitching detail. The Homes: Inside + Out Harrington 7 Piece Dining Set in Dark Cherry injects class and style into any dining space!