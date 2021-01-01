7pc Queen Harmony Jacquard Comforter Set - Purple

Give your bedroom a new luxurious look with the Harmony 7 Piece Jacquard Comforter Set. This jacquard comforter features a navy and gray stripe design of several different motifs on the face with a solid gray reverse, for a chic transitional look. The 2 matching shams complement the design of the comforter to complete this glam comforter set. Also included is a solid navy bed skirt and 3 decorative pillows with embroidery and pleated details provide the finishing touches. Machine washable for easy care, this jacquard comforter set brings a sophisticated update to your bedroom decor. Size: Queen. Color: Purple.