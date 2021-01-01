7PC Filter Set for Canon EOS M6 EOS M50 EOS M100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with EF 1545mm Lens

7PC Filter Set for Canon EOS M6, EOS M50, EOS M100 Mirrorless Digital Camera with EF 15-45mm Lens Ideal for protecting your valuable lens from scratches and dust Enables macro photography using a standard lens - UV filter absorbs ultraviolet rays, Circular Polarizing filter eliminates reflections from non-metallic surfaces Kit Includes 3 PC Filter Kit + 4 PC Close up set (+1 +2 +4 +10 filters) + Microfiber cleaning Cloth NOTE: These Photo filters are compatible with all lenses. Please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering. Your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel or printed underneath your lens cap. This number is always preceded by a " (diameter) symbol. For example: 49 = lens thread size.