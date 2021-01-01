Skyland 7ft Patio Umbrella with Push Button Tilt and Crank, Blue

SKYLAND, manufacturer and designer of outdoor household products, is committed to supply safe and fashion designs and make your leisure time delightful and comfortable with our reliable craftsmanship and reliable quality. Our classic style and reliable craftsmanship lead ever-changing trends and stand regular use for many years to come. Now come and explore wonderful outdoor activities with SKYLAND! [Large Shade Area] This 7 ft wide patio umbrella gives you shelter for your outdoor enjoyment. Additionally, this patio umbrella with large shade is great for garden, backyard, poolside and beach. [Premium Polyester Canopy] The canopy is made of high quality fabric, which is fade-resistant, weather-resistant and durable enough for outdoor use. In addition, the canopy with premium material is great for UV protection and works well for water resistant. [Sturdy Construction] The frame of this patio umbrella made of thick steel with powder coated, which is anti-rust and great for outdoor use. Moreover, 6 steel ribs provide optimal support for the large double-sided canopy. [Convenient Crank System] This outdoor umbrella has a crank handle, which can control the opening and closing of the umbrella. You can easily open and close the umbrella by rotating the rocker. It is even easy to use for kids and the elderly. [Wind Vent] It has air vents at the top to stop the wind pulling the parasol upwards. It also helps to keep you cool when you're sitting beneath the canopy while adding extra stability. [Specifications] - Canopy Material: 100% Polyester, 180Gsm - Canopy Durability: Water Resistant; Fade Resistant; UV Resistant - Umbrella Size: 88.6 x 91.3 inch - Package Dimensions: 41.54" x 5.27" x 5.46" - Net Weight: 8.02 lbs - Gross Weight: 9.57 lbs [Package Contents] - 1 x patio umbrella - 1 x illustration [Tips]THE BASE IS NOT INCLUDED. Can be mounted on stands or in the middle of table with holes. Close the umbrella in bad weather condition to ensure a long-lasting use. Due to lighting or computer resolution, the fabric color may slightly different from photos. There maybe slight size allowances due to manual measurement.