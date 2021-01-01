Blum 79B9595 CLIP Top 20-Degree Positive Angle INSERTA Cabinet Door Hinge with 95-Degree Opening Angle, Self Close and BLUMOTION Soft Close Function Features:Includes a single hinge in each orderConstructed of durable and corrosion resistant steelSelf-closing function closes the cabinet door, preventing it from staying open when not in useIncludes BLUMOTION™ soft close function to prevent your cabinet door from slamming shutAble to be used in positive angle applications that are corner merge, inset or mitered cornersDeactivation switch to turn BLUMOTION off when installing on small or light doorsProduct Technologies:Concealed Hinge: Modernize your kitchen cabinets with a concealed hinge to create a seamless design and a new smooth functionality and feel. It's important to know your desired overlay measurements and size compatibility before ordering, but once a successful installation is completed, you'll be amazed at the big difference a small upgrade can make.BLUMOTION: BLUMOTION is the soft close system from Blum. Whether large or small, heavy or light, BLUMOTION soft closing action keeps doors and drawers from slamming closed. It adapts to various closing speeds and features overload safety which protects the system from damage through use.Inset: An inset hinge is needed when the cabinet door sit inside the cabinet frame. Used with eight face-frame or panel cabinets where having a door flush with the frame is ideal.Material - Steel: Steel is cheap strong and durable making it a favorite for hinges of all types. Though it is more prone to rusting than solid brass or stainless steel.Mounting Type - INSERTA™: Blum’s unique INSERTA™ system simplifies installation by using specialized expanding dowels with a push down lever and pre-drilled holes. Once the dowel have been inserted into the holes, just push down the lever to cause the dowels to expand and create a secure fitting. No tools needed once the holes have been drilled. Specifications:Opening Angle: 95Overlay: InsetDepth Adjustment: +/-2 mmSide Adjustment: +/-1.8 mmHinge Construction: Two PieceMount Type: INSERTAMaterial: SteelSelf Closing: YesSoft Close: Yes Concealed Euro Hinges Nickel