Kwikset 788BRL-RH Brooklane Right Handed Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Lever Antique Nickel Leverset Single Dummy

Kwikset 788BRL-RH Brooklane Right Handed Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Lever Kwikset Brooklane 788BRL-RH Right Handed Single Dummy LeverThe Kwikset Brooklane 788 BRL-RH single dummy lever's sweeping design adds an exquisite touch to any door.Dummy: Utilize this single dummy lever to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy levers are surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull. Features:Surface MountedInstalls in minutes with screwdriverLifetime mechanical and finish warrantyRight HandedAlong with high quality locks & deadbolts, Kwikset designs some amazing door hardware styles. Kwikset deadbolts & premiere designer collections are of the many popular products from this leading manufacturer of door locks, knobs and handle sets Antique Nickel