Schonbek 7883-A Rivendell 12 Light 24" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Spectra Crystals Etruscan Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek 7883-A Rivendell 12 Light 24" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Spectra Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionStainless steel flower shadesTop-level quality Spectra Crystals are machine cut Swarovski crystalsInstallable on sloped ceilings(12) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required80" of adjustable chain includedMade in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 29"Minimum Height: 32"Maximum Hanging Height: 110"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 18 lbsChain Length: 80"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 720 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Etruscan Gold