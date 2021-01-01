From westinghouse
Westinghouse 7877865 Lafayette 52" 5 Blade Hanging Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor Blades Light Kit and Down Rod Included Wrought Iron
Advertisement
Westinghouse 7877865 Lafayette 52" 5 Blade Hanging Indoor Ceiling Fan with Reversible Motor, Blades, Light Kit, and Down Rod Included Product Features:For indoor/outdoor areas up to 360 sq. ft. (18 x 20 ft.)Lifetime motor warranty and 2-year warranty on all other partsIncluded Components:Includes 54" lead wireIncludes (1) medium-base 13 W CFL Twist light bulbSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Downrod Size: 3/4" X 6"Height: 24"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Motor Specifications:Motor Size: 153MM X 15MBlade Specifications:Number of Blades: 5Blade Span: 52"Blades Included: YesBlade Pitch: 12°Airflow: 5083 CFM Indoor Ceiling Fans Wrought Iron