Fine Art Lamps 784750-2ST Allegretto Gold Two-Light Wall Sconce with White Textured Linen Shades Burnished Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall

Fine Art Lamps 784750-2ST Allegretto Gold Two-Light Wall Sconce with White Textured Linen Shades Allegretto, a musical tempo that is briskly bold yet relaxed, gives its name to a lighting collection created to the sound of music. Like a conductor directing his orchestra with artful movements of his baton, the Fine Art Lamps designer made confidently bold, swift strokes at his easel in drawing Allegretto. The lines drawn for each piece in the collection make distinct, graceful gestures that timelessly span yesterday, today, and tomorrow, as the curves change direction gracefully with elegant simplicity. Available in silver leaf finish or burnished gold leaf with subtle brown highlights and white textured linen shade. This groundbreaking concept has dramatic sweeps of arcing beveled crystals, mounted with metal in a warm muted silver leaf. Exquisite and innovative, the Beveled Arcs collection is equally effective in dramatizing a tradition or contemporary setting. A true advancement in lighting design for the 21st century and beyond. Features: Available in Silver Leaf or Gold Leaf finish Shade Dimensions: 7.25, 4.75 x 7.75, 5.25 x 4.75 Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 120 Voltage: 120 Dimmable: Yes Height: 21" Width: 18" Extension: 6" Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Wall Sconces Burnished Gold Leaf