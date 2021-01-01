Weslock 7800H-RH Right Handed Single Cylinder Interior Pack Featuring a Carlow Lever from the Molten Bronze Collection Black Handleset Interior Pack

Weslock 7800H-RH Right Handed Single Cylinder Interior Pack Featuring a Carlow Lever from the Molten Bronze Collection Weslock 7800H-RH Right Handed Single Cylinder Interior Pack Featuring a Carlow Lever from the Molten Bronze, Carlow CollectionsThe entry function has a button on the inside which can lock the outside lever until a key is used outside or the lever is rotated inside. This interior pack can be used with the Aspen exterior handle.If security, safety, and style are important to you, then Weslock is your choice for quality hardware for your home. Not only are they strong and long lasting, but Weslock hardware is well built for years of use in the home. The family minded mechanism is also easy to activate and simple for small children to operate. Weslock is high style as well as security and safety. The designs enhance the image of your home and the details such as concealed installation screws have a finished look unlike all others.Features:Exceeds ANSI A 156.2 Grade II Lock StandardsSolid Molten BrassHeavy Duty Security Strikes with 3" Screws5-1/2" Center to Center Cross Hole SpacingAdjustable Latches 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" with Removable FaceplatesAdjusts to Door Thickness from 1-3/4" - 2"Limited Lifetime Mechanical WarrantyLimited 10 Year Finish WarrantyThis is the Interior Pack Only - You Will Need a Matching Weslock Entry Handle to Complete the SetThis Interior Pack Can Be Used with the Wiltshire or Stonebriar Style Exterior Handle and the Backplate / Deadbolt will Match the Exterior Handle (Not in Displayed Image)Oil Rubbed Bronze Details:The Weslock Oil Rubbed Bronze in this collection is a rustic, rich black Oil Rubbed Bronze. This version of the finish is much darker than the standard and will not be an exact match to other ORB finishes in other collections or brands. Single Cylinder Black