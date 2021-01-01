Cal Flame 78 in. Brown Stone Veneer Propane Gas Outdoor Fireplace

Enjoy cool evenings in front of an open flame and create a warm, inviting ambiance with the Cal Flame 55,000 BTUs Stone Veneer 78 in. Liquid Propane Outdoor Fireplace. This beautiful fireplace features a large mantel and is equipped with a 55,000 BTUs burner, fire log set and lava rocks. Liquid propane (LP) fuel is the recommended fuel to power this fire place. With a combination of Autumn Pro-fit ledge stone and Cream Bedrock Design Panels, this striking fireplace was designed to be placed against any wall or fence, adds a warm glow to your backyard home resort and complements any backyard landscape.