78 inch Tablet Sleeve 7~8 inch Tablet UltraPortable Neoprene Zipper Carrying Sleeve Case Bag with Accessory Pocket GreenBlue

Best Quality Guranteed. [ COMPATIBILITY ]: Fit for Most 7" 8" tablet Such as iPad 4, Mini 3, 2, 1, Samsung Galaxy Tab A/ 4 / 3 / 2 7' & 8.0", Dell/ASUS/HP 7' 8", Vtech InnoTab, LeapFrog LeapPad, Orbo Jr, ClickN KIDS & Contixo Kids Tablet, Lenovo Tab 4 8, Tab 4 8 Plus 8inch [ COMFORT & CONVENIENCE ]: Durable and lightweight, this case is great to take with you on the go, even with your slim favorite case. [ STORAGE POCKET ]: External front zippered pocket to carrying extra essential accessories such as smartphone, charger, data & charging cables, memory cards, & other smaller portable items. [ EASY DEVICE ACCESS ]: Dual zipper opening allows for quick and easy access to your laptop or top ports. The wide mouth opening makes it incredibly easy to slide electronic devices in an out when needed. [ DIMENSIONS ]: Outer dimension: 240mm x 165mm x 25mm (9.00in x 6.25in x 1.25in), inner dimension: 215mm x