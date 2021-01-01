78 Inch Tablet Carrying Sleeve Bag Protective Neoprene Zipper Case Cover for New iPad Mini 5th Generation 79 2019 iPad Mini 5 4 3 2 1 Galaxy Tab A.

Best Quality Guranteed. WIDELY COMPATIBILITY - Perfect fits Apple New iPad mini 5th Gen 7.9' 2019, iPad mini 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5, Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7.0 / Tab A 8.0, Google / ASUS / HP and Most Popular 7-8' Tablets. EXQUISITE WORKMANSHIP - High quality neoprene and soft flannel interior provide superb protection. Moisture proofing. LIGHTWEIGHT & PORTABLE - Slim design allows you to carry the case by itself or in a bag without adding extra bulk and weight. SIMPLE BUT POWERFUL - A simple and lightweight design provides an excellent casual look for travel, business or just daily using. PRACTICAL DESIGN - Comes with zipper closure for conveniently using and keeping secured.