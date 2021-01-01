From design house
Design House 778969 Coventry Sectional Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Cambridge Knob Matte Black Handleset Keyed Entry Single Cylinder
Advertisement
Design House 778969 Coventry Sectional Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Cambridge Knob Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Single cylinder handlesets are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumbturn on the inside that unlocks the door. The exterior handle has a thumb plate and the interior handle features a lever or knob. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business.Features:BHMA grade 3 securityConstructed from solid brass for strength and durabilityEasy to install with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a 5 year limited warrantySpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Cylinder: 5 PinDoor Thickness: 1-1/2", 1-3/4", 1-3/8", 1-5/8"Edge Bore: 1"Grip Center to Center: 8.19Handing: ReversibleHandle Projection: 2.28Latch Faceplate: Round CornerMaterial: BrassOverall Height: 12Product Weight: 3.9Trim Height: 2.63Trim Width: 2.63 Single Cylinder Matte Black