Design House 778878 Springdale Non-Turning One-Sided Door Lever with Round Rose Matte Black Leverset Single Dummy
Design House 778878 Springdale Non-Turning One-Sided Door Lever with Round Rose Single Dummy: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Exceeds criteria for ANSI/BHMA grade 3Constructed of high quality solid brass for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all mounting hardware includedCovered by a 5 year limited warrantySpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8"- 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleHandle Length: 3-11/16"Handle Projection: 1-15/16"Trim Diameter: 2-5/8"Product Weight: 0.55lbs Matte Black