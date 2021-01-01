Delta 77750 Vero Single Hook Tissue Holder Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder Single Post

Delta 77750 Vero Single Hook Tissue Holder Product Features:Covered under Delta's limited lifetime hardware and finish warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useConstructed from metal ensuring durability and dependabilityCoordinates seamlessly with the Vero Collection by DeltaHolder features a modern, single hook for simple and easy changing and loadingWidth: 6"Height: 2-1/4"Depth (From Wall): 3-5/8"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedWhy Buy Delta Vero 77750 Tissue Holder From Us:We are a Delta preferred authorized online dealer for guaranteed warranty coverageCustomer care experts available 7 days a week to serve you before & after purchaseA showroom experience from the comfort of your home or office Single Post Chrome