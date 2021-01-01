Bulbrite 776305 Single 4 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable DIA Medium (E26) LED Bulb - 200 Lumens 2200K and 95CRI Clear Bulbs Bulbs LED

From bulbrite
Bulbrite 776305 Single 4 Watt Vintage Edison Dimmable DIA Medium (E26) LED Bulb - 200 Lumens, 2200K, and 95CRI FeaturesPack of (1) bulbsCapable of being dimmedVintage Edison style bulbs provide a unique appearance to any fixture Rated for damp locationsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDBulb Shape: DIAWattage: 4 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsLumens: 200Color Temperature: 2200KColor Rendering Index: 95Average Hours: 15,000 LED Clear