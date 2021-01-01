Fine Art Lamps 774440ST Crystal Laurel Gold Twenty-Light Three-Tier Chandelier with Bold-Cut Stylized Crystal Leaves Antiqued Gold Leaf Indoor

Fine Art Lamps 774440ST Crystal Laurel Gold Twenty-Light Three-Tier Chandelier with Bold-Cut Stylized Crystal Leaves To ancient Mediterranean peoples, laurel stood for victory, distinction and merit. The Greeks and Romans wove them into crowns and gave them as honors to heroes, athletes, or great poets. The laurel wreath became one of the most enduring design motifs of all time, and inspired Fine Art Lamps Crystal Laurel Collection of decorative lighting. Stylized crystal leaves with boldly cut facets reflect light in delicate patterns, and the hand-wrought metal forms are finished in antiqued warm silver leaf or gold leaf. To ancient Mediterranean peoples, laurel stood for victory, distinction and merit. The Greeks and Romans wove them into crowns and gave them as honors to heroes, athletes, or great poets. The laurel wreath became one of the most enduring design motifs of all time, and inspired Fine Art Lamps Crystal Laurel Collection of decorative lighting. Stylized crystal leaves with boldly cut facets reflect light in delicate patterns, and the hand-wrought metal forms are finished in antiqued warm silver leaf or gold leaf. Features:Available in Silver Leaf or Gold Leaf finishSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 20Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 1200Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 63"Width: 57"Diameter: 57"Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Antiqued Gold Leaf