Generation Lighting 7728002EN3 Nance 2 Light 16" Wide LED Pendant Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Generation Lighting 7728002EN3 Nance 2 Light 16" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(2) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included Dimmable36" of adjustable chain includedCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 12"Maximum Hanging Height: 48"Width: 16-1/4"Depth: 16-1/4"Product Weight: 6.2 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 5"Shade Depth: 16-1/4"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 19 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Heirloom Bronze