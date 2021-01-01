iDesign 77196 Twigz Metal Free Standing Toilet Paper Roll Holder, Canister Reserve for Master, Guest, Kid's, Office Bathroom Storage, 6.8" x 6.8" x 15.2" - Matte Black

FUNCTIONAL TOILET PAPER HOLDER: Sturdy toilet tissue holder holds three rolls of toilet paper in the reserve canister. Slim design to fit in your closet, bathroom, or next to the toilet. Perfect for master bathroom, guest bathroom, kid's bathroom, or RV CONVENIENT: Toilet paper organizer holds up to 3 rolls to always keep toilet paper close at hand DURABLE: High-quality steel construction for extended use STYLISH: Matte black finish and beautiful leaf wire design looks great with any decor IDEAL SIZE: Toilet paper organizer measures 6.8" x 6.8" x 15.2" to fit between your toilet and the counter or wall