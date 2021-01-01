From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 7719 Silo 19" Wide Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting 7719 Silo 19" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable cord includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14"Minimum Height: 20-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 60-1/2"Width: 18-3/4"Depth: 18-3/4"Product Weight: 8 lbsChain Length: 48"Shade Height: 11-1/2"Shade Width: 16"Shade Depth: 16"Canopy Width: 8-1/4"Canopy Depth: 8-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel