Generation Lighting 77160 Oslo 14" Wide Convertible Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture / Converts to Pendant Blacksmith Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Generation Lighting 77160 Oslo 14" Wide Convertible Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture / Converts to Pendant Features:Constructed from steelIncludes an etched glass shadeRequires (2) 100 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsCan also be mounted as a pendantMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 11-1/4"Maximum Height: 133-1/2"Width: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 5.7lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 13-1/2"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Blacksmith