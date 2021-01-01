From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 7712 Orchard Park 2 Light 46" Wide Linear Chandelier Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Hudson Valley Lighting 7712 Orchard Park 2 Light 46" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with fabric tapered shades(2) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 64"Maximum Hanging Height: 82"Width: 46"Depth: 46"Product Weight: 14 lbsShade Height: 10"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Aged Brass