Livex Lighting 7708-58 Outdoor Cast Aluminum Fluted Post, Imperial Bronze

TRADITIONAL DESIGN. Drawing inspiration from traditional furnishing and décor, our wide range of traditional style lights incorporate timeless designs that add a touch of elegance and blend in perfectly in your home. CAST ALUMINIUM MATERIAL. Using high-end aluminium material, our lighting products are lighter, stronger and rust-resistant making them ideal for areas where the lighting may be subjected to moisture. OUTDOOR. Built to withstand mechanical damage and exposure to harsh climatic conditions, these lights are not only durable but also elegantly designed to beautifully light up your compound. Add these outdoor lights to your backyard, front area, or to light up your pond in an exquisite way. Imperial Bronze finish Product Dimensions: 3" x 84"