Bulbrite 770610 LED T8 Non-Dimmable Single Contact Dual Base (S14S) Light Bulb 150 Watt Equivalent 2700K, Frost 1-Pack

SPECIFICATIONS: Included in the box is a single LED Linestra bulb. Each bulb is 1 inch around and 39 2/5" in length. These T8 S14S bulbs have a single contact dual base. Each has a clear finish and is 2700K and 10 watts. Note that these bulbs are non dimmable. FROSTED FINISH: Unlike a clear glass finish, frosted and opaque finishes on bulbs diffuse the light. So rather than casting harsh, direct light on a subject, these bulbs spread the light for a softer effect. Ideal for bathroom lighting where brightness is important. LED TECHNOLOGY: LED bulbs promise to outlast and outperform halogen and incandescent counterparts. Each bulb is 10 watts but operates as the equivalent of a 150 watt incandescent bulb (LI150T10). These tubes are ideal for overhead lighting that lasts. LONG LASTING: Swap these bulbs out during your next home improvement project for a longer lasting option with LED technology. LED bulbs use less power and energy and last longer than other traditional bulbs. Upgrade wherever long lasting overhead lighting is needed. MULTIPLE USES: Ideal for vanity mirrors where an even glow of light is desired. These T8 bulbs are commonly seen in bathrooms or above cabinets. Overhead lighting casts an even amount of light below. Light is rated at 2700K with a frost finish for soft lighting.