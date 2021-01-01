From thomas lighting
Thomas Lighting 7704FY Foyer 4 Light 11" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Thomas Lighting 7704FY Foyer 4 Light 11" Wide Pendant Features Requires (4) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbs Chain mounted fixture Rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 21" Width: 11" Product Weight: 5.0 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 4 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 240 watts Voltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel