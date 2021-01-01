From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 7701 Frontenac 4 Light 29" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 7701 Frontenac 4 Light 29" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a clear beveled glass shade(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 28-1/2"Width: 11"Extension: 15-1/2"Product Weight: 9 lbsBackplate Height: 16-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Textured Black