Nuvo Lighting 77/995 Single Light 8-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Antique Brass Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall
Nuvo Lighting 77/995 Single Light 8-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-1/2"Width: 4"Extension: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 1.8 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Antique Brass