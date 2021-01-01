From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 77/857 Single Light 10" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade - ADA Compliant Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor
Advertisement
Nuvo Lighting 77/857 Single Light 10" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Glass Shade - ADA Compliant Features Constructed from heavy duty plastic Includes a frosted glass shade Requires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb This product is designed for use outdoors Capable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbs UL rated for damp locations ADA compliant Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 10" Width: 5" Extension: 4" Product Weight: 1.5 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 60 watts Voltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Black