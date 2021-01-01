From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 77/324 6-1/8" Wide Landscape Single Light Path Light Green Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Path Lights
Nuvo Lighting 77/324 6-1/8" Wide Landscape Single Light Path Light FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a metal shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-5/8"Width: 6-1/8"Diameter: 6-1/8"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Path Lights Green