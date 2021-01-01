From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 77/154 Single Light 4-1/4" Wide Outdoor Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Black Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Nuvo Lighting 77/154 Single Light 4-1/4" Wide Outdoor Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionIncludes a frosted glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 4-1/4"Diameter: 4-1/4"Product Weight: 1.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Black