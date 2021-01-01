From thomas lighting
Thomas Lighting 7672FM Liberty Park 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Prismatic Clear Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting
Advertisement
Thomas Lighting 7672FM Liberty Park 2 Light 13" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Prismatic Clear Glass Shade FeaturesIncludes prismatic clear glass shadeRequires (2) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 13"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Brushed Nickel