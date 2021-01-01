From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 7661 Grandover 3 Light 9" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Generation Lighting 7661 Grandover 3 Light 9" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from brass and steelIncludes a clear glass shade(3) 25 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredUL and CUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 9"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 3-9/16"Shade Width: 3-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: G16.5Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Brushed Nickel