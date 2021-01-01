From small dog electronics
766-24 Chef's Classic 8-Quart Stockpot with Cover, silver
Best Quality Guranteed. Chef's Choice Stainless: Mirror finish. Classic looks, professional performance. Unsurpassed Heat Distribution: Aluminum encapsulated base heats quickly and spreads heat evenly. Eliminates hot spots. Stainless Steel for Professional Results: Stainless steel cooking surface does not discolor, react with food or alter flavors. Great for classic cooking techniques like slow simmers, rolling boils and reduction of liquids. Cool Grip Handle: Solid stainless steel riveted handle stays cool on the stovetop. A helper handle provides extra support and balance when lifting and pouring. Drip-Free Pouring: Rim is tapered for drip-free pouring. Flavor Lock Lid: Tight-fitting cover seals in moisture and nutrients for healthier, more flavorful results, every time you cook. Dishwasher Safe: Premium stainless steel easily cleans to original brilliant finish.