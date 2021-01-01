From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 7647EN Bretton 2 Light 8" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Generation Lighting 7647EN Bretton 2 Light 8" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shade(2) 4 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included UL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 8"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 4-5/16"Shade Width: 3-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 7 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulbs Included: Yes Semi-Flush Heirloom Bronze