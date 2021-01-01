Sea Gull Lighting 7647-962 Bretton Two-Light Ceiling Flush Mount Fixture, Brushed Nickel Finish

SOPHISTICATION AND DESIGN: Featured in the decorative Havenwood Collection, this flush mount ceiling light is the perfect option for brightening up any space in your home. Sea Gull Lightings Three Light Pendant featured in elegant Chrome Finish and adds a touch a style and interest to any room. SEAMLESS FUNCTIONALITY: A great choice for your do-it-yourself project! Our Sea Gull Lighting products are compatible and easily convert to LED with optional replacement lamps. EXPERT RECOMMENDED: When shopping around for a modern light fixture that is sure to compliment any space in your home, Sea Gull Lighting options are the preferred brand choice of builders and electricians. TIMELESS STYLE: Decorative Brushed Nickel Finish to accent and brighten your room. Here at Sea Gull Lighting, we pride ourselves on the attention and care that goes into each and every design of the products we produce. BULBS NEEDED: The Bretton Two Light Ceiling Flush Mount will need 2 Torpedo Candelabra 40 watt