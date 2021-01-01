From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 76193 Morgan 3 Light 11" Wide Pendant with Glass Panel Shades Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Livex Lighting 76193 Morgan 3 Light 11" Wide Pendant with Glass Panel Shades FeaturesMade of aluminumIncludes clear glassRequires (3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain mounted fixtureUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 25"Minimum Height: 25"Maximum Height: 25"Width: 11"Diameter: 11"Chain Length: 36"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze