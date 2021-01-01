From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 76186 Morgan 2 Light 23-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Glass Panel Shades Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 76186 Morgan 2 Light 23-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Glass Panel Shades FeaturesMade of aluminumIncludes panels of clear glassRequires (2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsThis product is designed for use outdoorsUL and ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 23-1/2"Width: 9"Extension: 12"Backplate Height: 12"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze