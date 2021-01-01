Fine Art Lamps 760540ST Beveled Arcs Gold Six-Light Single-Tier Beveled Crystal Chandelier Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Fine Art Lamps 760540ST Beveled Arcs Gold Six-Light Single-Tier Beveled Crystal Chandelier This groundbreaking concept has dramatic sweeps of arcing beveled crystals, mounted with metal in a warm muted silver leaf or gold leaf finish. Exquisite and innovative, the Beveled Arcs collection is equally effective in dramatizing a tradition or contemporary setting. A true advancement in lighting design for the 21st century and beyond. Look for the distinctive crystals, registered trademarks of Fine Art Lamps (Reg. U.S. Pat & TM Off.) Features:Available in Silver Leaf or Gold Leaf finishLook for the distinctive crystals, which are a registered trademark of Fine Art LampsSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 6Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 360Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 39"Width: 44"Diameter: 44"Extension: 19"Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Gold Leaf