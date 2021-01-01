76” Green Velvet Convertible Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed Couch Armless Modern Style Metal Legs, For Small Space,Department,Conondormitory, Apartment, Livin

Blues tend to be very harmonious colors often referred to as calming and serene colors on a living room sofa. Additionally, as blue is so common in modern sofas, they tend to blend really well with other pieces of furniture and accent colors. This blue velvet sofa is decidedly bold, luxe, and irrefutably sexy, it's the investment piece you didn't know you needed.If you're tight on space, this velvet Sofa is the answer to your furniture prayers. The 76-inch design comfortably seats two and is ideal for smaller spaces.It will always look brand new thanks to a durable performance velvet that's easy to clean. The bench and back design features a tufted detail,gold-plated metal tapered legs, comfortable and soft sofa arm for a more glamorous look.Solidwood fram,solidwood and wind spring seat structure for more durability and sturdy. Though the blue shade is sure to pair well with tons of design styles, the sofa is available in three other colors—Gray,Morandi green,Girly pink—so you can find the perfect one for your home. Fabric: Gray Velvet