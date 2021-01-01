From garden treasures
Garden Treasures 27.76-in H Glass Complete Birdbath | FOU-519619
This beautiful hand painted floral glass birdbath is a beautiful accent to any garden, yard or patio. The bright color floral pattern provides an ideal place for birds to drink and clean their feathers. Birdbaths can provide water for birds in your backyard improving the quality of the bird habitat and provide you with a fantastic opportunity to observe birds, including birds that don't eat seed and would not normally visit bird feeders.