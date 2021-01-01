Carnegy Avenue 76 in. Black Faux Leather 3-Seater Bridgewater Sofa with Stainless Steel Frame

Your lobby or reception area is the forefront of your business and providing distinguished and comfortable seating is the first step towards making a great impression. The modern appeal of this sofa will make a lasting impression with your visitors. The contemporary design of this furniture adapts in several different settings. This sofa features an attractive slanted base with a curved, exposed stainless steel frame. Not only will this chair fit in a professional environment, but will add a modern look to your home. Color: Black.