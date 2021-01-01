From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 76/657 Single Light 4-1/4" Wide Landscape Accent Light Antique Verdigris Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Accent Lights
Nuvo Lighting 76/657 Single Light 4-1/4" Wide Landscape Accent Light FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionRequires (1) 75 watt medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsWidth: 4-1/4"Diameter: 4-1/4"Depth: 11-1/2"Product Weight: 1.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: PAR30Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 75 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Accent Lights Antique Verdigris