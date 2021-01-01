From nuvo lighting

Nuvo Lighting 76/626 Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Metallic Silver Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Description

Nuvo Lighting 76/626 Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionRequires (1) 200 watt medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 5-1/2"Diameter: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 200 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Metallic Silver

