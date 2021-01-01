From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 76/620 Single Light 9-3/8" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Metallic Silver Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Nuvo Lighting 76/620 Single Light 9-3/8" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesMade with sturdy steel constructionRequires (1) 150 watt medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-3/8"Width: 4-1/4"Extension: 5-3/8"Product Weight: 2.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150 wattsWattage: 150 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Outdoor Wall Sconces Metallic Silver