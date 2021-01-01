From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting 76/132 2 Light 13-1/4" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Polished Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Nuvo Lighting 76/132 2 Light 13-1/4" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCrafted from metalFrosted ribbed shadeRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsDimmable when used with bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 13-1/4"Product Weight: 6.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Polished Brass