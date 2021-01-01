Blum 75M1580 CLIP Full Overlay Press-In Cabinet Door Hinge with 107-Degree Opening Angle and Self Close Function Nickel Cabinet Hinges Overlay Hinges

Blum 75M1580 CLIP Full Overlay Press-In Cabinet Door Hinge with 107-Degree Opening Angle and Self Close Function Features:Includes a single hinge in each orderConstructed of durable and corrosion resistant steelSelf-closing function closes the cabinet door, preventing it from staying open when not in useAdjustable in all three dimensionsInstalls by press-fit for easy installationWorks with cabinet door thicknesses up to 7/8" (22 mm)Product Technologies:Concealed Hinge: Modernize your kitchen cabinets with a concealed hinge to create a seamless design and a new smooth functionality and feel. It's important to know your desired overlay measurements and size compatibility before ordering, but once a successful installation is completed, you'll be amazed at the big difference a small upgrade can make.Overlay: An overlay hinge is needed when the cabinet door you are mounting overlays the cabinet frame itself. Overlay hinges install on the interior edge of the cabinet frame and the interior face of the door, providing full motion with complete concealment of the hardware itself when the cabinet door is closed.Material - Steel: Steel is cheap strong and durable making it a favorite for hinges of all types. Though it is more prone to rusting than solid brass or stainless steel.Mounting Type - Press-In (Press Fit): Press fit hinges are equipped with pre-mounted dowels that fit into holes drilled directly into the cabinet door. They do not require any screws, and generally make for quick installation and replacement.Specifications:Opening Angle: 107Overlay: FullHeight Adjustment: +/-3.2 mmDepth Adjustment: +3/-1 mmSide Adjustment: +/-2 mmHinge Construction: Two PieceMount Type: Press FitMaterial: SteelSelf Closing: YesSoft Close: No Concealed Euro Hinges Nickel