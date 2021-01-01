Generation Lighting 75952EN3 Stirling 2 Light 14" Wide LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 75952EN3 Stirling 2 Light 14" Wide LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a fabric shade(2) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included DimmableCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 7-1/4"Width: 14"Product Weight: 5.8 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 5-7/8"Shade Depth: 14"Canopy Height: 1-3/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 19 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Brushed Nickel