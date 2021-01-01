Kwikset 756KNL Kingston Grade 2 Keyed Entry Door Lever Set Satin Chrome Leverset Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Kwikset 756KNL Kingston Grade 2 Keyed Entry Door Lever Set Features: Single cylinder keyed entry door lever set featuring the Kingston lever and interior push buttonANSI/BHMA A156.2, security grade 2Constructed from high quality steelFeatures a reversible, symmetrical design for right or left handed doorsSimple one-person installation; no extra hands neededRound corner latches availableLifetime mechanical, 5 year finish warrantyLever functions meet 4.13.9 ADA requirementsMeets UL 3 hour fire ratingKey Product Attributes: Keyed Entry Function (Single Cylinder): Keyed entry levers can be locked from the exterior with a key, and then locked or unlocked from the inside with a push-button. Keyed entry sets are most commonly used in residential locations due to safety and ease of use, and are primarily used for securing entrances or private offices. Specifications: Backset: Adjustable to 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1" StandardDoor Thickness: 1-3/8", 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleLever Length: 3.84"Rose Diameter: 2.56"Lever Projection: 1.96"Latch Faceplate: Radius CornerCylinder: 5 Pin Single Cylinder Satin Chrome